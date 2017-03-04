Letter to the Editor: Salud Carbajal Does Not Represent Me

As a citizen of Santa Barbara County, Rep. Salud Carbajal is my representative. But does he represent my views?

Did he attend the State of the Union Joint session of Congress, and is he part of the “resistance" movement spear-headed by Barack Obama and the leftist Democratic Party?

Was he one of the members of Congress who sat on his hands as President Trump laid out plans to rebuild our infrastructure, give women paid sick leave, rebuild our diminished military, make inner cities safer, give poor kids school choice, protect our borders and defeat radical Islam, especially ISIS?

Is he helping to unseat, sabotage and discredit President Trump?

If so, he does not represent me. Pres.Trump is America’s last hope.

Diana Thorn



Carpinteria