Montessori Center School Student Camille Cheng Makes Top 10 in State Spelling Bee

Camille Cheng, a sixth-grader at Montessori Center School, competed against 54 students representing their respective counties at the California State Elementary Spelling Bee, held April 18 at the San Joaquin County Education Office in Stockton.

She was accompanied by her parents, Annie and George, and grandparents, Quang and Julie.

More than 300 people were in attendance. Spelling words such as “correspondence,” “fuselage” and “emcee,” Camille outlasted most of the competition. She made it to the circle of 10 finalists, and left the stage with only five spellers remaining.

Camille was awarded a finalist trophy, and all contestants received a State Spelling Bee backpack and an iPod shuffle.

Camille thoroughly enjoyed the experience and was grateful for the opportunity to represent her school and Santa Barbara County.