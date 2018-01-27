High School Students Join Forces to Raise Funds for Montecito Flood, Thomas Fire Victims

Dos Pueblos High benefit concert with Bishop Diego, San Marcos and Santa Barbara highs quickly raises $4,000 for United Way relief

Local high school students partnered to raise more than $4,000 for Montecito flood and mud disaster relief during a benefit community concert Saturday at Dos Pueblos High School in Goleta.

About 470 tickets priced at $10 were distributed for the evening of entertainment and music featuring students from Dos Pueblos, Bishop Diego, San Marcos and Santa Barbara high schools.

The event raised money for the United Way Thomas Fire and Flood Fund, said Nolan Montgomery, a Dos Pueblos High junior and event organizer.

All monetary donations will support communities affected by the massive Thomas Fire that raged through Ventura and Santa Barbara counties in December and the Jan. 9 flash flooding and mud flows that killed at least 21 people in Montecito.

Montgomery said additional donations were welcome.

“My goal was to bring the community together,” the 16 year old said. “I couldn’t believe how this was impacting everyone in our community.”

Attendees at the student-run event enjoyed performances by high school-aged soloists and duets, the Dos Pueblos Jazz Choir and the Jazz Villains.

In addition to Montgomery’s duet performance, he sang a solo of country star Tim McGraw’s “Humble And Kind” accompanied by his friend, Kyle O’Gorman.

“The message the song sends to those listening is about being positive and being kind to everyone you meet,” Montgomery explained.

Montgomery said he doesn’t personally know the 21 people who died or the two children who remain missing, but news images of the widespread destruction sparked the desire to help and to bring the community together.

“It hit me hard, and a lot of other high school students were impacted,” he said.

All proceeds will be turned over to the United Way of Santa Barbara County, which then will coordinate with community partners to determine the most appropriate families, organizations and individuals to receive funding, based on their direct needs.

“Seeing so many students pull together and using their unique talents has been incredibly inspiring,” said Steve Ortiz, United Way president and CEO. “Everyone in this community has been impacted, and it’s through teamwork such as this that we’ll be able to rebuild and continue to thrive.

“We’re so thankful for the support of the Santa Barbara Strong Concert and everyone involved.”

According to United Way, the fund will serve the long-term needs of Santa Barbara County families and individuals. It also supports short-term needs of county nonprofit organizations helping those displaced by the Thomas Fire and flash floods and mud flows following heavy rains on the fire-scorched mountains above Montecito.

To date, more than $3 million has been raised, according to Angel Pacheco, a United Way spokesman.

Goleta resident Barbara Lawson and her husband were among those in attendance Saturday. She said she participated to help those affected by the fire and storm, and to support the young philanthropists.

“Not only do I love this school, but I want to find a way to give back to the community after the disasters,” said Lawson, whose three daughters graduated from Dos Pueblos High. “I feel anything we can do will help those impacted.”

Click here to make an online donation to United Way of Santa Barbara County for fire and flood relief, or call 805.965.8591. Checks can be mailed to United Way of Santa Barbara County, 320 E. Gutierrez St., Santa Barbara 93101. Write Thomas Fire/Flood Fund-SB in the memo field.

