Noozhawk’s 2017 Santa Barbara Mayoral Candidate Q&As

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | October 8, 2017 | 11:41 p.m.

This is the index page for Noozhawk’s 2017 election Q&As with the candidates running for Santa Barbara mayor in the Nov. 7 election. Beginning Oct. 9, one Q&A will be published each day, in alphabetical order. A fifth candidate, Bendy White, did not respond to two invitations to participate.

» Hal Conklin Q&A

» Frank Hotchkiss Q&A

» Angel Martinez Q&A

» Cathy Murillo Q&A

» Hal Conklin

» Frank Hotchkiss

» Angel Martinez

» Cathy Murillo

» Bendy White

» Click here for more information about Santa Barbara’s Nov. 7 election.

» Santa Barbara Mayoral Candidates Battle One More Time Before Nov. 7 Election

» Santa Barbara Election Notebook: Jim Scafide, Hal Conklin Picture Themselves with Das Williams

» Santa Barbara Election Notebook: Measure C Explainer Video, Social Media and Mayoral Candidates

» Santa Barbara’s Measure C Puts 1-Percent Sales Tax Increase to Voters

» Election Notebook: Ucciferri Battles Cox; Martinez Enters ‘Danger Zone’; Measure C Question

» Santa Barbara District 4 Candidates Higgins, Sneddon, Scafide Talk Housing, Homeless, State Street

» Vote-by-Mail Ballots Going Out Next Week for Santa Barbara City Election

» Santa Barbara City Council Candidates Gregg Hart, Eric Friedman, Jay Higgins Lead Fundraising

» Party Endorsement Process Sparks Drama in Santa Barbara Mayoral, Council Election

» Santa Barbara Mayoral, City Council Candidates Talk Millennial Housing at Forum

» Santa Barbara City Council Race: 8 Candidates Battle in 3 District Elections

» Martinez Pours $50K Into Mayoral Campaign; Murillo Raises $90K; Hotchkiss Shows $42K

» With Most of City Council on Ballot, Santa Barbara Officially Sets Nov. 7 Vote-by-Mail Election

For readers who are not familiar with Noozhawk’s political endorsement policy, we don’t have one. Noozhawk has chosen to maintain its objectivity and provide readers with as much information as we can, without telling you how we think you should vote.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

