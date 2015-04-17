Monday, April 30 , 2018, 12:23 pm | A Few Clouds 63º

 
 
 
 

Boys Tennis: Dos Pueblos Falls to Mira Costa

By Liz Frech for Dos Pueblos High School | April 17, 2015 | 7:19 p.m.

The Dos Pueblos Chargers hosted Mira Costa (#6 in D1 polls) on Friday at the newly resurfaced courts at Cathedral Oaks Athletic Club, and fell in a 4-14 nonleague contest that took nearly three hours.

In singles, Miles Baldwin and Quinn Hensley took two sets, and Hensley went the distance in a 7-5 win. In Baldwin's last set, he was not feeling well and pushed hard in a 4-6 loss.

In doubles, Vincent Villano and Mason Dochterman had overall the longest sets, took one in a set tiebreaker and lost the other in a 5-7 effort. In the other winning set, Joshua Wang and Bryce Ambrose won in a set tiebreaker in the third round.

At the end, we all shook hands and dined together at Ming Dynasty. I am proud of our Chargers, who gave everything they had against this powerhouse team. The focus and movement were outstanding.

We thank all of the spectators (parents, team players and friends) who came to watch.

DP's record is 12-4 overall.

The Chargers host Santa Barbara on Tuesday in a league match.

— Liz Frech coaches boys tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 