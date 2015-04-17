Boys Tennis: Dos Pueblos Falls to Mira Costa

The Dos Pueblos Chargers hosted Mira Costa (#6 in D1 polls) on Friday at the newly resurfaced courts at Cathedral Oaks Athletic Club, and fell in a 4-14 nonleague contest that took nearly three hours.

In singles, Miles Baldwin and Quinn Hensley took two sets, and Hensley went the distance in a 7-5 win. In Baldwin's last set, he was not feeling well and pushed hard in a 4-6 loss.

In doubles, Vincent Villano and Mason Dochterman had overall the longest sets, took one in a set tiebreaker and lost the other in a 5-7 effort. In the other winning set, Joshua Wang and Bryce Ambrose won in a set tiebreaker in the third round.

At the end, we all shook hands and dined together at Ming Dynasty. I am proud of our Chargers, who gave everything they had against this powerhouse team. The focus and movement were outstanding.

We thank all of the spectators (parents, team players and friends) who came to watch.

DP's record is 12-4 overall.

The Chargers host Santa Barbara on Tuesday in a league match.

— Liz Frech coaches boys tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.