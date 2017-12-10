Daryl Cagle: California Fires Becoming Unbearable

The fires around me in Southern California have been terrible. The skies are brown, the ash falls like snow and the firefightersn are heroes.
My California flag cartoon on the firefighters is above.
There’s lots of frightening stuff going on outside! Stay safe!
— Editorial cartoonist Daryl Cagle lives in Montecito and runs the CagleCartoons.com news syndicate, distributing editorial cartoons to more than 850 news sites and newspapers around the world, including Noozhawk. Contact him at [email protected], follow his blog at www.darylcagle.com and follow him on Twitter: @dcagle. Click here for previous cartoons. The opinions expressed are his own.