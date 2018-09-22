Saturday, September 22 , 2018, 7:43 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 
Here & There

Donna Polizzi: Goleta’s Ritz-Carlton Bacara Is Seaside Luxury at Its Finest

You can’t beat the views in any direction, but the resort’s attention to its amazing details leaves nothing to chance

Hotel

The Ritz-Carlton Bacara is impressive, isn’t it? Paths among the villas and tropical gardens lead you to the tiered pool and the sparking Pacific Ocean beyond. (Keys 2 the Coast photo)

< 4185 > of 6
Stairs

All ages will enjoy The Ritz-Carlton Bacara in Goleta, a one-of-a-kind luxury resort and Santa Barbara County’s most elegant beachfront hotel. (Keys 2 the Coast photo)

< 4186 > of 6
Room

Large comfortable suites in villas that dot the property are a perfect place for a relaxing getaway by the sea. (Keys 2 the Coast photo)

< 4187 > of 6
Bisque

Angel Oak restaurant’s Coconut Thai Bisque with Lobster is the most delicious soup you will ever eat. (Keys 2 the Coast photo)

< 4188 > of 6
Dessert

The desert of the day is always a treat. This baked Alaska was so delicious! (Keys 2 the Coast photo)

< 4189 > of 6
Guests

What could be better than being greeted with champagne at the start of a weekend getaway? (Keys 2 the Coast photo)

< 4190 > of 6
 
By Donna Polizzi | September 22, 2018 | 6:00 p.m.

If you’re looking to stay at the best beachfront property on the Central Coast, The Ritz-Carlton Bacara is a truly magnificent experience that will not disappoint.

Herve Humler, co-founder, president and chief operations officer of The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Co., has built a premier brand of more than 100 hotels, providing jobs in glorious places for 41,000 employees. Those who frequently travel in luxury, agree that The Ritz-Carlton is, undeniably, one of the most renowned brands in the world, and the reasons are plenty.

The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, at 8301 Hollister Ave. in Goleta, is one of the newest members of The Ritz-Carlton family. With its graceful, Italian-style Mediterranean villas, the beauty of this place is jaw-dropping.

From the moment you enter the grand lobby, you’ll be entranced. Massive displays of fresh flowers reach for the ceiling. The staff is exceptional, and it doesn’t hurt that you’re greeted with a flute of sparkling wine or Sangria at sunset. Golf carts wait just outside to take you to your villa.

There are three pools on the property; two are family-friendly and next to each other and one adult pool is set away in a quiet area, in front of The Spa. The main pools are multiple levels, tiered toward the Pacific Ocean sparkling in the distance.

At the pool, the signature cocktail menu has everything from classic Moscow Mules, to specialty drinks like the Frozen Creamsicle, which is made with Absolut Mandarin Vodka, Disaranno Amaretto, mango purée and vanilla ice cream. Local bass ceviche, crispy shrimp with lemon and chipotle aioli and chorizo are among my favorite items on the snack menu.

The hotel is dog-friendly, and I’m impressed at how it expertly and warmly accommodates romantic getaways and corporate retreats. The giggles and laughter of children punctuate the point that it’s also a perfect destination for young families.

As you wind your way down to the beach, you’ll be mesmerized by the pristine landscaping, beautiful outdoor restaurants, nice bar and the clean ocean breeze. Walking past the majestic, multistory villas, you’ll appreciate the towering palm trees, birds of paradise with giant black and orange blooms, and stunning displays of tropical plants. Jacaranda trees leave a carpet of purple petals across the lawns.

At the beach, you can bronze your skin or simply take a stroll with your cherished companions, down the long stretch of sandy paradise.

The blufftop Angel Oak restaurant has indoor and outdoor seating, with amazing panoramic views of the crystal-blue Pacific. It’s a casual, yet elegant restaurant, offering remarkable food and an impressive wine collection.

Steaming, fresh-baked, gluten-free brioche was brought to our table along with softened butter. The Coconut Thai Bisque with Lobster was a taste bud sensation. I picked the 2014 Justin Isosceles to pair with a dry-aged, New York steak that was beyond flavorful.

Is it just me or do you find that when you eat a lot the night before, you’re even hungrier than normal the next morning? That’s not a problem at The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, which features an incredible brunch, seven days a week. The brunch is offered indoors or on the beautiful, spacious outdoor patio with ocean, garden and villa views.

Even dining inside offers excellent ocean and beautiful fountain views. The breakfast buffet includes sensational pastries, lox, fresh meats and more types of cheese than I could count, eggs, made-to-order omelets, pancakes, French toast and waffles, apple-smoked bacon and even turkey sausage. The fruit selection is immense, with many types of sweet berries, multiple types of dried fruits, nuts and melons, and beautiful displays of yogurts.

Enough already! I’m hungry again just thinking about it.

Guests are treated like royalty at The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, and I must have stayed too long since I want to be addressed now as Your Highness!

— Donna Polizzi is a regional travel expert and founder of Keys 2 the Coast, a free Central Coast travel resource providing honest recommendations on the best places that locals want to go. She can be contacted at [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 