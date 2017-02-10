Friday, June 22 , 2018, 2:55 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara International Film Festival Shines Light on Local Filmmakers

Four panelists with films in this year's festival share their stories

Local Santa Barbara filmmakers Ryan Slattery, left, Chris Jenkins, Casey McGarry and Sky Bergman were featured at a Santa Barbara International Film Festival seminar. Click to view larger
Local Santa Barbara filmmakers Ryan Slattery, left, Chris Jenkins, Casey McGarry and Sky Bergman were featured at a Santa Barbara International Film Festival seminar. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | February 10, 2017 | 6:44 p.m.

Four different stories were told through the art of filmmaking — but all showcased locations in Santa Barbara.

The work of local filmmakers was front and center Wednesday afternoon a free Santa Barbara International Film Festival seminar.

More than 40 attendees were all ears and jotted notes during the four-person panel.  

UC Santa Barbara film and media studies lecturer Chris Jenkins specializes in international documentary productions.

His work has been broadcast on Discovery​, PBS stations, A&E, the History Channel, the Travel Channel and the Sundance Channel.

The Stanford University graduate and filmmaker worked with refugees in East Africa as a United Nations volunteer and orphaned children in Southern Chile as an Ambassadorial Scholar, before receiving his master’s degree in documentary film and video.

“I’m always ready to go to another place and learn from people abroad,” Jenkins said. “My interest in the world is always there.”

Jenkins’ film Lost Crops — a documentary short about a doctor, botanist and humanitarian in search of sustainable superfoods — made its debut at SBIFF.

Scenes in the film are shot in Colombia, Ghana, Tanzania and a small portion was in Santa Barbara. “Santa Barbara was a beautiful place to film at,” Jenkins said. 

For nearly 20 years, the botanist highlighted in Jenkins' film created a garden in Montecito. “It’s one-of-a-kind, with species he has brought back from different parts of Africa,” Jenkins said. 

Director and producer Casey McGarry returned to Southern California after graduating from the Fordham University at Lincoln Center in New York City.

The Boatmaker tells the story of architect and longtime Montecito resident Ken Minor who strives to launch his handmade boat with the intent on sailing around the world after building it for 25 years.

“Even though it’s a Santa Barbara story, I tried to tell a universal story,” McGarry said.

McGarry started his film company called The Archive Room and wanted to continue with documentary film after previously producing and recording music in Los Angeles and working on the television show New Girl.

He offered words of advice about working in the film industry.

“If your heart’s not in it — and it’s a story you don’t want to tell — it’s probably a waste of time,” McGarry said. 

He filmed in the Sycamore Canyon area.

“The setting in my film is its own character,” McGarry said. “I make the audience realize the beauty of Sycamore Canyon.”

Santa Barbara native Ryan Slattery began his filmmaking career in October 2015.

“You don’t need permission to be a filmmaker,” Slattery said. “Doing (filmmaking) is incredible. You learn a lot.” 

His adventure-drama short film, One Shot, tells the story of an ex-military man returning home and on a personal mission.

During the filmmaking, Slattery was searching Santa Barbara for the most run-down, gritty spots. 

He was on the hunt for old bridges, alleyways and buildings which proved difficult, which made attendees chuckle. 

“It was pretty hard to find,” Slattery said. “I remember being frustrated like ‘Why is this town so pretty? Where do I have to go?’” 

Filmmaking remains a hobby for Slattery, who works full-time in construction.

“It’s a learning process,” Slattery said. 

Award winning photographer Sky Bergman’s film hit the big screen at SBIFF.

Her fine artwork is included in permanent collections at the Brooklyn Museum, the Bibliotéque National de France in Paris, the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, the Los Angels County Museum of Art, the Brooklyn Museum and the Seattle Art Museum.

Lives Well Lived — a documentary about 40 people ages 75 to 100 who share their life experience — is her first directorial debut. 

She filmed at Santa Barbara locations including Chaucer's Bookstore on upper State Street.

“You can find unique and interesting places,” Bergman said. “Because Santa Barbara is a small community, you can go to a place, talk to the owner and ask to shoot.”

The Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo photographer and video professor said her SBIFF feature-length documentary story started with her grandmother. 

“The most important thing is that you have a good story to tell and go from there,” Bergman said. “It’s not about the gear and equipment. It’s about the passion of the story.”

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 