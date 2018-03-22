Bizhawk
-
Business
BizHawk: Max’s Restaurant in Santa Barbara Closing After 34 YearsGoleta's Camino Real Marketplace is welcoming HomeGoods store, Vicenta's Mexican restaurant
-
Business
BizHawk: Bluewater Grill Opens Inside Santa Barbara Lighthouse BuildingWells Fargo Bank offers Thomas Fire, Montecito debris flows relief; UCSB Incubator hosting grand opening
-
Business
BizHawk: Twenty-Four Blackbirds Chocolates Opens on Haley Street in Santa BarbaraBook Den marks 85 years; Chick-fil-A and Ulta Beauty coming to Santa Maria
-
Business
BizHawk: Los Arroyos Restaurant in Santa Barbara Enters 20th YearKirkland's and HomeGoods opening in Santa Maria; Rincon Fitness USA in Carpinteria cutting the red ribbon
-
Business
BizHawk: Pascucci Restaurant Closes at Camino Real Marketplace in GoletaNew tenant coming for Sports Authority space; Choppa Rollin' Ice Cream opening in Hollister Village Plaza; Valley Craft Gelato launches in Santa Ynez
-
Business
BizHawk: Santa Barbara Honda Expanding Its ShowroomDeckers Brands in Goleta goes solar; Santa Barbara Contouring offers 'slimming' treatments
-
Business
BizHawk: Islands Fine Burgers & Drinks Set to Open in La Cumbre PlazaMission Linen named a 'water hero'; Blenders returns to foam cups; support local restaurants for Valentines Day
-
Business
BizHawk: Ca’ Dario Trattoria & Pizzeria Opens in GoletaCava Restaurant reopens on Coast Village Road; TVSB names executive director; new branch manager at Banc of California
-
Business
BizHawk: Jimboz Lounge Lives On With New OwnershipSanta Barbara hotel bed taxes down sharply after Thomas Fire; Finch & Fork gets new lead bartender; Palminteri pulling strings
-
Business
BizHawk: Richie’s Barber Shop Finds Temporary Home After FloodsCoast Village Road businesses are looking to survive through pop-up shops
-
Business
BizHawk: Businesses Severely Hit by Montecito Mudslides, Highway 101 ClosureSouth Coast businesses were already struggling financially after the Thomas Fire evacuations and air quality warnings in December
-
Business
BizHawk: Brookstone Closing in Santa Barbara’s Paseo NuevoSilva Brewing bringing beers to Santa Barbara County; breweries team up for Boys and Girls Club fundraiser
-
Business
BizHawk: Tupelo Junction, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Latest Restaurants to Close Their Doors2017 brought hope, heartache for some businesses in Santa Barbara and Goleta
-
Business
BizHawk: Riviera Towel Company Imports Quality Accessories from TurkeyBluewater Grill coming to Santa Barbara waterfront; Atlantic Aviation gets lease extension; Nicholas A. Behrman joins Buynak, Fauver, Archbald & Spray
-
Business
BizHawk: Forget Amazon, Thomas Fire Brings Apocalyptic Business Conditions to DowntownSmoke, fire serve punishing blow to Santa Barbara business during normally busy holiday season
-
Business
BizHawk: Epic Purchases Telegraph Brewery; Figueroa Mountain Plans ExpansionSaks OFF Fifth Stays; Signs One-Year Lease Renewal, After Announcing State Street Departure
-
Business
BizHawk: Somerset to Re-Open as Smith Casual Dining RestaurantMundos offers 'global fusion soul food' on Milpas Street; Santa Barbara bed tax up 3.9%
-
Business
BizHawk: Bennett’s Toys & Educational Materials Finds New OwnerCamarillo-based Institution Ale Company Coming to State Street
-
Business
BizHawk: Sandbar Mexican Restaurant Re-Opens After Summer FireJuice it Up! smoothie store opens in Isla Vista; Santa Barbara Inn gets 4 diamonds; Silverhorn jewelry store closing
-
Business
BizHawk: Outback Steakhouse Closing Goleta Location in Calle Real Shopping Center7-Eleven stores opening in downtown Santa Barbara and Goleta; Sandbar ready to reopen; Driving2Save offers car conservation tips
-
Business
BizHawk: Victorian Vogue & Costume Shoppe Closing in Santa BarbaraResidence Inn by Marriott opening in Goleta; DePree joins Kimpton Canary Hotel as group sales manager
-
Business
BizHawk: Kyle’s Kitchen Opens in Goleta’s Hollister Village PlazaCity's Hotel Bed Tax Down, University Club Gets New Chef
-
Business
BizHawk: Guichos Opens, Offering Fast-Casual Italian Food in CarpinteriaSomerset Restaurant in Santa Barbara is ending its fine-dining focus; Santa Maria gets a new Lowe's store
-
Business
BizHawk: Asian-style Restaurants Open in Downtown Santa BarbaraUberEATS Arrives; Restaurant Week coming; Saks OFF Fifth is leaving; Alisal has new executive chef
-
Business
BizHawk: Basil’s Italian Restaurant Opens at Site of Arch Rock FishRenaud's Empty Bowl Coming to Coast Village Road; Starbucks building sold
-
Business
BizHawk: New Gym Opens in Santa Barbara’s Funk ZoneHandlebar Coffee opens on De la Vina St.; Bluewater Grill Seafood Restaurants names GM and executive chef
-
Business
BizHawk: Sparkling New Zealand Water Company Launches in Santa BarbaraBennett's Education Materials lives on with new owner and Impact Hub is recognized for its environmentally-friendly practices
-
Business
BizHawk: Yaasa Studios Offers Made-to-Order Mattresses, Home Goods in Santa BarbaraCostco opens gas station for Santa Maria store, Achilles Prosthetics and Orthotics opens in Santa Barbara, and local jeweler wins international award
-
Business
BizHawk: Worker Bee Cafe Hopes to Fill Coffee Void in Old Town GoletaDukky Repair and Recovery computer service opening; Handlebar Coffee Roasters readying new location
-
Business
BizHawk: Country Homesteading Store Comes to CarpinteriaTrackR returns to Goleta; Imagine X celebrates new office; Finch & Fork hires food & beverage director
- 1. BizHawk: Max’s Restaurant in Santa Barbara Closing After 34 Years - March 22, 2018 | 9:44 p.m.
- 2. San Marcos Edges Santa Barbara in Girls Lacrosse - March 22, 2018 | 8:30 p.m.
- 3. Authorities Looking For Man Posting Fake Flyers, Trying to Illegally Gain Access… - March 22, 2018 | 6:30 p.m.
- 4. Santa Barbara County Considering Caps for Cannabis Cultivation - March 22, 2018 | 6:26 p.m.
- 5. Susan Estrich: And Now There Are 3 - March 22, 2018 | 6:17 p.m.
Daily Noozhawk
Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.Sign Up Now >