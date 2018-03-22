Business BizHawk: Max’s Restaurant in Santa Barbara Closing After 34 Years Goleta's Camino Real Marketplace is welcoming HomeGoods store, Vicenta's Mexican restaurant

Business BizHawk: Bluewater Grill Opens Inside Santa Barbara Lighthouse Building Wells Fargo Bank offers Thomas Fire, Montecito debris flows relief; UCSB Incubator hosting grand opening

Business BizHawk: Twenty-Four Blackbirds Chocolates Opens on Haley Street in Santa Barbara Book Den marks 85 years; Chick-fil-A and Ulta Beauty coming to Santa Maria

Business BizHawk: Los Arroyos Restaurant in Santa Barbara Enters 20th Year Kirkland's and HomeGoods opening in Santa Maria; Rincon Fitness USA in Carpinteria cutting the red ribbon

Business BizHawk: Pascucci Restaurant Closes at Camino Real Marketplace in Goleta New tenant coming for Sports Authority space; Choppa Rollin' Ice Cream opening in Hollister Village Plaza; Valley Craft Gelato launches in Santa Ynez

Business BizHawk: Santa Barbara Honda Expanding Its Showroom Deckers Brands in Goleta goes solar; Santa Barbara Contouring offers 'slimming' treatments

Business BizHawk: Islands Fine Burgers & Drinks Set to Open in La Cumbre Plaza Mission Linen named a 'water hero'; Blenders returns to foam cups; support local restaurants for Valentines Day

Business BizHawk: Ca’ Dario Trattoria & Pizzeria Opens in Goleta Cava Restaurant reopens on Coast Village Road; TVSB names executive director; new branch manager at Banc of California

Business BizHawk: Jimboz Lounge Lives On With New Ownership Santa Barbara hotel bed taxes down sharply after Thomas Fire; Finch & Fork gets new lead bartender; Palminteri pulling strings

Business BizHawk: Richie’s Barber Shop Finds Temporary Home After Floods Coast Village Road businesses are looking to survive through pop-up shops

Business BizHawk: Businesses Severely Hit by Montecito Mudslides, Highway 101 Closure South Coast businesses were already struggling financially after the Thomas Fire evacuations and air quality warnings in December

Business BizHawk: Brookstone Closing in Santa Barbara’s Paseo Nuevo Silva Brewing bringing beers to Santa Barbara County; breweries team up for Boys and Girls Club fundraiser

Business BizHawk: Tupelo Junction, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Latest Restaurants to Close Their Doors 2017 brought hope, heartache for some businesses in Santa Barbara and Goleta

Business BizHawk: Riviera Towel Company Imports Quality Accessories from Turkey Bluewater Grill coming to Santa Barbara waterfront; Atlantic Aviation gets lease extension; Nicholas A. Behrman joins Buynak, Fauver, Archbald & Spray

Business BizHawk: Forget Amazon, Thomas Fire Brings Apocalyptic Business Conditions to Downtown Smoke, fire serve punishing blow to Santa Barbara business during normally busy holiday season

Business BizHawk: Epic Purchases Telegraph Brewery; Figueroa Mountain Plans Expansion Saks OFF Fifth Stays; Signs One-Year Lease Renewal, After Announcing State Street Departure

Business BizHawk: Somerset to Re-Open as Smith Casual Dining Restaurant Mundos offers 'global fusion soul food' on Milpas Street; Santa Barbara bed tax up 3.9%

Business BizHawk: Bennett’s Toys & Educational Materials Finds New Owner Camarillo-based Institution Ale Company Coming to State Street

Business BizHawk: Sandbar Mexican Restaurant Re-Opens After Summer Fire Juice it Up! smoothie store opens in Isla Vista; Santa Barbara Inn gets 4 diamonds; Silverhorn jewelry store closing

Business BizHawk: Outback Steakhouse Closing Goleta Location in Calle Real Shopping Center 7-Eleven stores opening in downtown Santa Barbara and Goleta; Sandbar ready to reopen; Driving2Save offers car conservation tips

Business BizHawk: Victorian Vogue & Costume Shoppe Closing in Santa Barbara Residence Inn by Marriott opening in Goleta; DePree joins Kimpton Canary Hotel as group sales manager

Business BizHawk: Kyle’s Kitchen Opens in Goleta’s Hollister Village Plaza City's Hotel Bed Tax Down, University Club Gets New Chef

Business BizHawk: Guichos Opens, Offering Fast-Casual Italian Food in Carpinteria Somerset Restaurant in Santa Barbara is ending its fine-dining focus; Santa Maria gets a new Lowe's store

Business BizHawk: Asian-style Restaurants Open in Downtown Santa Barbara UberEATS Arrives; Restaurant Week coming; Saks OFF Fifth is leaving; Alisal has new executive chef

Business BizHawk: Basil’s Italian Restaurant Opens at Site of Arch Rock Fish Renaud's Empty Bowl Coming to Coast Village Road; Starbucks building sold

Business BizHawk: New Gym Opens in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone Handlebar Coffee opens on De la Vina St.; Bluewater Grill Seafood Restaurants names GM and executive chef

Business BizHawk: Sparkling New Zealand Water Company Launches in Santa Barbara Bennett's Education Materials lives on with new owner and Impact Hub is recognized for its environmentally-friendly practices

Business BizHawk: Yaasa Studios Offers Made-to-Order Mattresses, Home Goods in Santa Barbara Costco opens gas station for Santa Maria store, Achilles Prosthetics and Orthotics opens in Santa Barbara, and local jeweler wins international award

Business BizHawk: Worker Bee Cafe Hopes to Fill Coffee Void in Old Town Goleta Dukky Repair and Recovery computer service opening; Handlebar Coffee Roasters readying new location